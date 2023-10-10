Ex-U.S. President Kennedy’s nephew declares for president under Independent Party

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, son of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and nephew to former US President John F. Kennedy, is posing a challenge to the Trump and Biden 2024 presidential campaign.

He made this announcement on Monday, October 9 of his interest to run for president as a third-party candidate next year.

Jr. Kennedy would be going against generations of tradition in the Kennedy political dynasty’s allegiance to the Democratic party.

Kennedy Jr. informed Philadelphia supporters on Monday he would let go his bid for the Democratic nomination.

And would rather run as an independent.

Kennedy Jr. has criticized both the Republican and Democratic parties, after his announcement of campaign in April.

He claimed their leaders are corrupt and accused the Democratic National Committee of “rigging” the primary election.

Jr. said the committee had declined to host debates and create changes to the election calendar.

Historically, for a third-party candidate, Kennedy’s polling figures are quite high.

He could even dismiss votes from nominees of both parties.

His statement on Monday was, “I’m here to join you in making a new Declaration of Independence for our nation.”

He listed out a host of external powers which he wanted to detach from politics.

These external powers included, “big ag, big tech, military contractors and their lobbyists . . . the mercenary media” and “the two political parties.”

According to recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, 14% of voters revealed their interest to support Kennedy Jr. in a hypothetical general election.

This general election aims at matching up Kennedy’s with former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

The Poll revealed that Biden had support of 31% of voters and Trump achieved 35%.

Some surveys displayed that Kennedy Jr.’s net auspicious rating is higher among Republicans than Democrats.

Jr.’s third-party bid could impede Biden more, because both Trump and Biden would have received 35% of support each, if Jr. was not on the ballot.

Kennedy has advocated the groundless claim that the CIA was involved in the assassination of his uncle, John F. Kennedy.