EX-ZANACO LUNDAZI EMPLOYEE JAILED FOR 3 YEARS 8 MONTHS OVER THEFT OF K175,000

Phanny Chaponda 36, former ZANACO Lundazi branch banker, appeared before Chipata resident Magistrate Betty Mwiinga who was sitting in Lundazi.

Particulars of the offence in the first count are that Chaponda on unknown dates but between 14th August 2017 and 21st August 2018 jointly whilst acting together with other persons unknown did steal K175, 150 which she illegally transferred in two accounts she had access to, and later withdrew the money using automated teller and point of sale.

In the second count, Chaponda between 1st August 2017 and 31st December 2018, whilst acting together with others persons unknown did engage in direct or indirect business transactions involving K175, 150 from an illegal activity of which part of the money was concealed by purchasing an LG television, one stand fan, and one television set.

In the third and 4th count, Chaponda is charged with money laundering offences in which on dates unknown but between 1st August 2017 and 31st December 2018 in Lundazi, while acting with other persons unknown, engaged in an illegal activity and money amounting to K175, 150 was obtained and concealed through purchasing of a plot in Sundale residential area in Lundazi district.

Magistrate Mwinga sentenced Chaponda to 44 months simple imprisonment in the first count effective 24th January 2022.

In the other three counts, Chaponda has been fined K120,000 which she has been ordered to pay before the end of January or in default serve a custodial sentence of 8 months for each count.

All properties purchased using the stolen money have been forfeited to the state.

The Magistrate said that all sentences will run concurrently, meaning she will serve 3 years 8 months in jail.

Credit: Community in depth