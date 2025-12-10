EXCESSIVE SPEEDING IDENTIFIED AS CAUSE OF ACCIDENT INVOLVING MAKEBI ZULU



Details in the statement……………..



Police in Kasama have recorded a slight-injury road traffic accident that occurred on December 9, 2025, around 09:00 hours in Lwabwe area, approximately 25 kilometres South of Kasama Town along the Mpika–Kasama Road.





The accident involved a Toyota Land Cruiser, registration number BAB 3022, which was being driven from Mpika toward Kasama by Mr. Bernard Kabemba, aged 64, of Chongwe Township in Lusaka District. Mr. Kabemba escaped unhurt.





The vehicle had three passengers on board, all of whom sustained slight injuries: Mr. Makebi Zulu, aged 43, of Foxdale Township, Lusaka; Mr. Chanda Kabwe, aged 45, of New Kasama, Lusaka; and Mr. Richard Musukwa, aged 55, of Lusaka.





Preliminary investigations indicate that the accident occurred when the driver, due to excessive speed, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and overturn.





All casualties were attended to at Kasama General Hospital and have since been discharged.



Issued by:

Godfrey Chilabi

Police Public Relations Officer