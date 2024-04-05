Excitement as Tiwa Savage announces the release date of her first lead movie

There is excitement in the air as award-winning Afrobeat singer, Tiwa Savage has finally announced the release date of her first movie.

The movie star, who hinted at working on her first lead role as an actor and Executive producer in 2023, has via her Instagram page announced that her highly anticipated movie, Water & Garri is premiering soon. According to her, Warri & Garri would premiere on Prime Video on May 10th.

“My beautiful people. Our movie @waterandgarrifilm has a date.

See you May 10th @primevideo”.

The news has left many celebrities, fans, and lovers of the songstress rejoicing as they took to her comment section to praise her.

