EXPERT SAYS POSSIBLE U.S TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS ON ZAMBIA NOT A SIGN OF DETERIORATING DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS





By Nelson Zulu



International Relations Expert Edgar Silwimba says the recent inclusion of Zambia among 36 countries facing potential U.S travel restrictions does not signal a diplomatic standoff between the two nations.





Mr. Silwimba explains to Phoenix News that the move reflects broader geo-political competition, as the United States seeks to maintain influence amid the rise of other economic powers and alternative partnerships.





He notes that travel limitations are targeted at individuals rather than governments and are intended as conditional measures rather than permanent sanctions.





While acknowledging the difficulties this poses for Zambian citizens, Mr. Silwimba insists that official diplomatic relations and government‑level engagements will continue unaffected.





Meanwhile, Political Historian Professor Bizeck Phiri from the university of Zambia says while travel restrictions may have negative impacts on business, the Zambian government must approach it with caution.





The Trump administration is reportedly considering a significant expansion of its travel ban, potentially adding 36 countries to which 25 are African countries, including Zambia.





The memo sets a 60-day deadline for affected countries to address concerns over identity documentation, visa policies, and security cooperation or face full or partial entry bans.



PHOENIX NEWS