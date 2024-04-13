EXPERT SAYS ZAMBIA AND CONGO ARE STILL A LONG WAY FROMBECOMING EV BATTERY PRODUCERS

EXPERT SAYS ZAMBIA AND CONGO ARE STILL A LONG WAY FROM

BECOMING EV BATTERY PRODUCERS

Megamillions, a South African battery producer, has urged Zambia to invest in skills development if the country is to realize its full potential in the production of electric car batteries.

Megamillions founder and Chief Executive Officer Naichan Nacker revealed that, while CATL, China’s biggest battery manufacturer, employs over 1000 PHD holders, Africa lacks a single battery sector specialist.

Mr. Nacker believes Zambia needs to invest in a large human resource base to achieve copper foil fabrication and cabling, among other skill sets required for electric vehicle battery manufacturing.

He tells Phoenix News that copper foil is a vital component in the EV battery sector that has no substitute, providing Zambia an advantage in producing large quantities.

According to Mr. Nacker, Zambia and Congo are still a long way from manufacturing the entire product, and must rely on producing components such as batteries in the short term.