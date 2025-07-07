Experts criticize Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill’ saying it’s delusional and full of lies

Experts and former officials have sharply criticized an email sent by the U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) praising President Donald Trump’s newly signed “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” as containing “blatant misinformation.”

The email, circulated shortly after Trump signed the sweeping tax and spending legislation into law on July 4, 2025, has been called out for misleading claims about the bill’s impact on federal taxes and Social Security benefits.

The SSA email, claimed the bill “eliminates federal income taxes on Social Security benefits for most beneficiaries, providing relief to individuals and couples.” However, experts assert this is false.

According to a report by The Guardian, the legislation does not eliminate federal taxes on Social Security benefits due to constraints in the reconciliation process used to pass the bill.

Instead, it provides temporary tax deductions of up to $6,000 for individuals aged 65 and older and $12,000 for married seniors, with benefits phasing out for those with incomes above $75,000 for individuals or $150,000 for couples.

The bill, passed by a narrow 218-214 vote in the House and a 51-50 Senate vote with Vice President JD Vance casting the tiebreaker, has sparked controversy for its $4.5 trillion in tax cuts, significant reductions to Medicaid and SNAP, and a $5 trillion debt ceiling increase.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates it will add $3.3 trillion to the federal deficit over a decade and leave millions without health coverage.

New Jersey Representative Frank Pallone, the top Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, condemned the SSA email on X, declaring, “Every word of the SSA’s email on Thursday is a lie. This big, ugly bill doesn’t change that.”

Critics argue the email’s framing misleads seniors into believing the bill offers broader tax relief than it does.

The White House has defended the legislation, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt calling it a “victory” that delivers “the largest middle-class tax cut in history” and strengthens border security.