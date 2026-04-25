EXPLAIN DESECRATION OF ECL’S REMAINS – MUNDUBILE



By Elias Kamanga



Tonse Alliance leader Hon Brian Mundubile has led opposition and civil society leaders in calling out Republican President Hakainde Hichilema and the ruling UPND for what he described as the “desecration” of the remains of Zambia’s late 6th Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





In a hard-hitting address at a Press Briefing he addressed this afternoon alongside People’s Party President Sebastian Kopulande, Presidents of allied Tonse opposition parties and civil societies, Mundubile expressed “outrage and deep concern” over reports that a postmortem was conducted without the full knowledge, consent, or participation of the late President’s family.





“Where is the morality in cutting and ripping the body of the late President in such a secret and suspicious manner”



Mundubile said the manner in which the matter has been handled raises serious questions about transparency, legality, and respect for the dignity of the deceased.





He questioned the justification for what authorities have described as criminal investigations, arguing that any legitimate process involving a former Head of State should have been conducted openly and with the involvement of the family.





“What kind of process excludes the family? What kind of investigation operates in secrecy when it concerns something as sacred as the body of the deceased?” the statement attributed to the Tonse leadership read.





The Tonse President said the exclusion of the family pointed to deeper concerns, insisting that if the process had been lawful and transparent, the bereaved family would have been fully engaged.





He further stated that the situation had gone beyond administrative or legal concern, describing it as a matter that touches on moral, national, and spiritual values.





The Tonse leader who leads over 30 opposition and Civil Society organisations has since called on President Hakainde Hichilema to urgently address the nation and provide clear explanations on the circumstances surrounding the handling of the late President’s remains.





The Tonse President also urged Government to publicly clarify the legal basis of the postmortem and respond to growing public concern over alleged secrecy and exclusion of the family.





Mundubile noted that Zambia is a Christian nation founded on principles of dignity, respect, and sanctity of life and death, warning that the alleged actions undermine those values.





The Tonse President further called on the Church in Zambia to break its silence on the matter, saying religious leaders have a moral duty to speak on issues affecting national matters.



Traditional leaders were also urged to intervene, with Mundubile describing the Chiefs, as custodians of culture and ancestral values.





“Our traditions do not permit this. Our culture does not accept this. What has happened is an abomination,” he emphasised.





The Tonse President and 2026 Presidential Candidate also criticised what he described as attempts by ruling party officials to deflect attention through junior spokes people, calling it an “insult to the intelligence o nof Zambians” and disrespectful to the legacy of the late President.





Mundubile further appealed for explanations from both Zambian and South African authorities on who authorized the procedure, under what legal framework it was conducted, and why the family was allegedly excluded.