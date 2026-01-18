EXPLAINING PROPORTIONAL REPRESENTATION (PR)  SYSTEM USING CHAWAMA BY-ELECTION AS AN EXAMPLE

EXPLAINING PR SYSTEM USING CHAWAMA BY-ELECTION AS AN EXAMPLE



By Isaac Mwanza



Let’s break down the Proportional Representation (PR) system using Zambia’s Chawama by-election as an example .





Zambia’s will use the PR system for the National Assembly of Zambia (40 seats) and Councils. The Quota System is likely to be used, but we shall have to wait for the Electoral System Act to confirm.





So, what’s a quota system? 樂 Simply put, it’s a way to allocate seats based on a predetermined threshold (quota). In elections, it is often used in Proportional Representation systems.





In elections, parties earn seats by meeting or exceeding this quota, calculated by dividing total valid votes by total seats.





Let’s assume Chawama Constituency was the whole country, and the candidates were presidential candidates from different parties. How would Electoral Commission of Zambia allocate the 40 parliamentary seats under the PR system?





Total valid votes: 17,036

Total seats: 40

Quota: 17,036 ÷ 40 = 425.9 votes per seat



Now, let’s calculate seats for each party:



A: 8085 votes / 425.9 = 18.98 ≈ 19 seats

B: 6542 votes / 425.9 = 15.36 ≈ 15 seats

C: 1534 votes / 425.9 = 3.6 ≈ 4 seats

D: 466 votes / 425.9 = 1.09 ≈ 1 seat

E: 428 votes / 425.9 = 1 seat

F: 239 votes / 425.9 = 0.56 ≈ 0 seats

G: 100 votes / 425.9 = 0.23 ≈ 0 seats

H: 93 votes / 425.9 = 0.21 ≈ 0 seats

I: 0 seats (not enough votes)





Seat allocation:

– FDD: 8,085 votes ≈ 19 seats

– UPND: 6,542 votes ≈ 15 seats

– CF: 1,534 votes ≈ 4 seats

– IND. 1: 466 votes ≈ 1 seat

– IND. 2: 428 votes ≈ 1 seat

– Others: 0 seats



Total seats allocated: 40 seats .





This is where alliances matter, and stakeholders should get involved in shaping Zambia’s Electoral Systems and Process Act. The devil is in the detail!





So let’s engage with the Ministry of Justice Zambia – MOJ and ECZ to understand the direction we are heading on what type of Proportional Representation System will be employed.