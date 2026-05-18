Explosion reported at Israeli military weapons factory near missile base





A major explosion was reported Friday in the city of Beit Shemesh after an incident at Tomer, a key Israeli military technology and weapons production company.





The facility is located less than 10 kilometers from an Israeli missile base, raising immediate security concerns following the blast





Images from the area showed thick smoke rising above the industrial zone, while residents nearby reported hearing a powerful explosion that shook surrounding neighborhoods.





Tomer is known for producing advanced rocket propulsion systems and military technologies linked to Israel’s defense sector.





Israeli authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the explosion, and there has been no official statement regarding casualties or whether the incident was accidental or security-related.





The incident comes amid heightened regional tensions across the Middle East and increasing concerns surrounding military infrastructure security.