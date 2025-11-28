EXPOSED: BISHOP ALICK BANDA FAILS TO INFLUENCE OASIS FORUM TO REJECT STATE HOUSE MEETING





Attempts by Archbishop Alick Banda, working in concert with Fr. Harrison Mulenga, to persuade the Oasis Forum to reject its scheduled engagement with President Hakainde Hichilema at State House have failed, with the Forum proceeding with the meeting as planned.





Sources reveal that Archbishop Banda had been lobbying behind the scenes for the Oasis Forum to insist on a neutral venue rather than State House. His efforts intensified after the Forum publicly confirmed its readiness to dialogue with the President over the contentious Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 7 of 2025.





Insiders say the move unsettled Archbishop Banda, who has not visited State House under the current administration, an absence some attribute to his longstanding closeness to the late President Edgar Lungu.





Fr. Mulenga, currently based in South Africa, is believed to have circulated messages urging the Forum to shun State House, claiming the environment would limit members’ ability to speak freely. However, this position failed to gain traction within the Forum, which opted to proceed with its engagement with the Head of State.



Observers note that this is not the first time such advice has emerged from Bishop Banda’s circle. Similar counsel was offered to the Lungu family regarding the non-repatriation of the late President’s remains, a decision that resulted in a private mass held in South Africa under Bishop Banda’s leadership, excluding many Zambians who once supported Mr. Lungu.





The failed attempt to sway the Oasis Forum has renewed concerns about the Archbishop’s involvement in partisan political manoeuvres. Critics argue that if he intends to participate actively in politics, he should do so openly rather than influence national processes from the shadows.





There are growing claims that these efforts form part of a broader strategy to position PF lawyer Makebi Zulu as the next Patriotic Front President, an arrangement linked to meetings in South Africa. Key PF figures such as Chishimba Kambwili, Brian Mundubile, and Miles Sampa may be unknowingly reinforcing a succession plan that excludes them.





Despite the behind-the-scenes lobbying, the Oasis Forum’s decision to go ahead with the State House meeting signals a refusal to be drawn into partisan agendas at a time when the nation seeks clarity, transparency, and unity on constitutional matters.





As the debate over Bill No. 7 continues, the spotlight remains on the influence of religious and political actors, and whether their interventions are guided by principle or ambition.



By Thomas Mpundu(Ilelanga news)



November 28, 2025.