EXPOSED; Ivanka Bianca has broken the silence and released Evidence that she has been dating Zambian Musician, Roberto who is a married man for 7 years.

She wrote;

“For seven years I was loyal to a married man how stupid was I ?all the cheap talk and lies sending people to deem my light and kept sitting on me!!!

I can breathe now. imagine it took me seven years to break this toxic cycle!!!He told everyone that I lie on him that he wouldn’t have anything with me the underdog but busy begging for my love and attention.”