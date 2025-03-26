EXPOSING EMMANUEL MWAMBA’S PROPAGANDA AGAINST PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S



By Timmy



In a recent article, Emmanuel Mwamba has once again attempted to spread false information about President Hakainde Hichilema’s government. This time, Mwamba has targeted the President’s handling of the Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) issue and the proposed constitutional amendments. As a concerned citizen, it is essential to set the record straight and expose Mwamba’s propaganda.





Mwamba claims that President Hichilema wanted to give KCM to Vedanta, the previous owners of the mine. However, this is a blatant lie. The truth is that KCM was never owned by the government, and the provisional liquidation order was challenged by Vedanta in court. Vedanta won the case, and the government was ordered to go for arbitration in South Africa and London.





The UPND government, led by President Hichilema, stopped the fraudulent liquidation court process, and Vedanta took back its rightful position at KCM. This move was a significant step towards restoring sanity in the mining sector and ensuring that the interests of Zambians are protected.





Mwamba and his allies have been spreading false narratives about the proposed constitutional amendments. They claim that President Hichilema wants to remove the running mate clause, presidential term limits, and the 50%+1 requirement. However, this is not true. President Hichilema has never mentioned anything about changing these sections of the constitution.





In fact, the President has been clear about his intentions to amend the constitution to address specific challenges facing the country. The proposed amendments aim to improve the governance framework, enhance accountability, and promote transparency.



It is clear that Mwamba’s article is a desperate attempt to undermine President Hichilema’s credibility and create confusion among Zambians. By spreading false information and manipulating public opinion, Mwamba hopes to gain political mileage and advance his own interests.





However, Zambians are not fooled by Mwamba’s propaganda. We know the truth, and we stand with President Hichilema. We will not be swayed by Mwamba’s lies and false narratives.



Emmanuel Mwamba’s article is a classic example of propaganda aimed at misleading Zambians. By setting the record straight, we expose Mwamba’s false narratives and reaffirm our support for President Hakainde Hichilema.





As Zambians, we must remain vigilant and critical of information that seeks to undermine our democracy and institutions. We must stand together and support President Hichilema’s efforts to build a better Zambia for all.



WAGON MEDIA