EXPOSING PF’S DOUBLE STANDARDS: UPND’S TRACK RECORD ON PRIVACY



By Timmy



The opposition PF is crying foul over the Cyber Laws, claiming they’ll be used to eavesdrop on citizens. But let’s examine the facts. The law to intercept communications has been in place since 1993 and was retained by the PF in 2021, just before they lost power.



The UPND has had this law for three years and has never abused it. So, why the sudden outcry from the PF? It’s clear they’re spreading propaganda to discredit the current government.



Remember, the PF recorded Thabo Kawana and Silvia During the JJ Banda self abduction case Now, they’re crying about privacy? It’s time to call out their double standards.



The UPND government has shown restraint and respect for citizens’ rights. Let’s support our government and reject the PF’s scare tactics!



What do you think about the PF’s double standards?



WAGON MEDIA