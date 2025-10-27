EXTEND FREE EDUCATION TO HIGHER LEARNING – NJOBVU



Ackim Antony Njobvu, President of the Democratic Union (DU) has asked President Hakainde Hichilema’s government to consider extending free education to higher learning to enable more Zambians attain tertiary qualifications.





During independence celebrations on the 24th of October, 2025, President Hichilema announced that free education would be legislated.





And Njobvu said the President’s intentions should be commended.



However, Njobvu who has been featured in a book Rise (stories of triumphs and grace), authored by John Suzyo Banda, is appealing to President Hichilema to consider extending free education to higher learning in public institutions.





Njobvu noted that many Zambians, after finishing high school, end up on the streets due to lack of finds to go to college or university.





He said if free education is to be achieved, there is need to extend it to higher learning for the benefit of Zambians.



Meanwhile, Njobvu has shared an inspiring, and yet difficult upbringing about his life in the book by John. S. Banda.





In the book, Njobvu says his journey is a testament to how dedication, hard work, and a thirst for knowledge can lead to remarkable achievements.





From his beginnings as a flight engineer in the Zambia Air Force to becoming Chief Financial Officer for major companies like Mayfair Insurance and Marsh Zambia, Ackim has proven that no dream is too big.





With over 15 years of experience climbing the corporate ladder, he has lived a story marked by perseverance, faith and service.



Ackim’s story is one of the bold transitions: from engineering to accounting, from civil service to private sector, and now , from corporate leadership to national service.





The man is determined to serve Zambia as President in 2026 and has asked citizens for support, saying his leadership style is one that will transform the country’s misfortunes in the shortest possible time.





By Francis Chipalo



More in the Rise book.