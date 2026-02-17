EXTEND THE PRESIDENTIAL TERM TO 7 YEARS WITH A TWO TERM LIMIT~ Isaiah Brian Sovi

Isaiah Brian Sovi writes:

HERE IS MY PROPOSAL TO THE ZAMBIAN GOVERNMENT & President Hakainde Hichilema 🇿🇲





If we are serious about transforming Zambia, then we must start thinking beyond elections, beyond parties, and beyond five year cycles. We must think GENERATIONAL.





1: EXTEND THE PRESIDENTIAL TERM TO 7 YEARS WITH A TWO TERM LIMIT



Serious development requires policy continuity.



Major infrastructure, energy projects, industrialisation programs and deep economic reforms do not mature in five years. By the time a government begins to gain momentum, it is already preparing for the next election.





Constant election cycles create short term thinking. Leaders focus on survival instead of legacy. Policy implementation becomes rushed. National focus becomes divided.



A 7 year term, while maintaining a strict two term limit and strong democratic oversight, would help to





Reduce constant election cycles

Lower election costs

Improve policy stability

Strengthen long term national planning

Allow transformational projects to reach maturity





This must not be rushed. It must go through a proper constitutional review process and mature national dialogue. The goal is not to weaken democracy. The goal is to strengthen DEVELOPMENT.





2: ZAMBIA NEEDS A 100 YEAR NATIONAL PLAN



We need a fixed long term national vision that outlives political parties.



Countries like China and Japan operate with long term strategic goals that remain steady regardless of who is in office. Leadership changes, but the NATIONAL DIRECTION does not change.





Zambia needs a 100 year development blueprint with clear 25 year milestones. Core strategic sectors such as energy, agriculture, education, defense, technology and industrialisation must be protected from political interference.





When a new party comes into power, they should continue the national goals, not restart the country from zero.



Development must outlive politics. Vision must be bigger than parties.





3: CLASSIFY GRAND CORRUPTION AS TREASON



When public officials steal millions meant for hospitals, schools, roads and national security, that is not just corruption. That is ECONOMIC SABOTAGE.





Grand corruption destroys lives.

It weakens sovereignty.

It delays progress.

It steals from generations unborn.



If betraying the nation politically is treason, then looting the nation economically should be treated with the same seriousness.





Large scale corruption involving strategic national resources should be classified as TREASON or ECONOMIC TREASON under the law.



No sacred cows.

No untouchables.

Accountability must be real, not selective.





4: INTRODUCE A NATIONAL WASTE AND URBAN MAINTENANCE LEVY



Let us be honest. Our cities need discipline and a culture shift.



Illegal dumping, littering, abandoned buildings and deteriorating unpainted properties affect tourism, public health, investor confidence and national pride.





A structured environmental and urban maintenance levy could fund



Efficient waste collection systems

Strict anti litter enforcement

Urban beautification programs

Mandatory building maintenance standards

Rehabilitation of neglected public spaces





Clean cities are not a luxury. They reflect the mindset of a nation.

Zambia is not poor. It is under managed.



If we want serious development, we must be willing to discuss serious reforms.



This is not about politics,It is about the FUTURE.



~ Isaiah Brian Sovi