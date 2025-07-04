Eyewitness driving behind  Liverpool Footballer Jota Diogo Jota before the accident releases full video he took of the incident

A tragic car accident on the A-52 motorway in the municipality of Cernadilla, Zamora, Spain, claimed the lives of Liverpool FC forward Diogo Jota, 28, and his brother André Silva, 26, in the early hours of Thursday, July 3, 2025.

The Spanish Guardia Civil, alongside local emergency services, has released preliminary findings from the ongoing investigation into the incident, which occurred at approximately 12:30 AM local time (11:30 PM BST).

Below is a detailed account of the investigation’s findings based on official statements and reports from authorities.

Preliminary Investigation Findings

The accident took place at kilometer 65 of the A-52 motorway, a major highway connecting the regions near the Spain-Portugal border, approximately 35 kilometers from the border town of Sanabria.

The vehicle involved was a Lamborghini, a high-performance supercar valued at approximately £200,000, carrying Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, a professional footballer for Penafiel in Portugal’s second division.

According to the Guardia Civil, the vehicle veered off the road and caught fire, resulting in the deaths of both occupants at the scene. The blaze also spread to nearby vegetation, complicating initial response efforts.

The Spanish Guardia Civil’s preliminary investigation points to a tire blowout as the primary cause of the accident.

The vehicle was reportedly attempting to overtake another car at the time of the incident, a maneuver that may have been compromised by the sudden failure of one of the Lamborghini’s tires.

The high speed typical of such vehicles, combined with the tire blowout, likely caused the driver to lose control, leading the car to leave the roadway. The subsequent impact and fire were catastrophic, with the vehicle becoming fully engulfed in flames.

The Guardia Civil’s statement to BBC Sport and other outlets noted: “A vehicle left the road and everything indicates a tyre burst while overtaking. As a result of the accident, the car caught fire and both people were killed.”

Forensic tests are still pending to confirm the identities of the deceased, though authorities have identified the victims as Diogo Jota and André Silva based on preliminary evidence.