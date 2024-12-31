Facebook followers elect Hichilema again as Brian Mundubile comes second

Facebook followers elect Hichilema again as Mundubile comes second



FACEBOOK followers have elected President Hakainde Hichilema for the second time but this time around the voting was done online with PF Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile coming out number two.





Yesterday, Kalemba, News Diggers and other online pages posted an opinion poll dubbed “If elections were called today, who would you vote for?” in which President Hichilema dominated the polls with over 70 percent of voters rallying behind him.



By press time on Monday, the Head of State was leading the polls on Kalemba, News Diggers and Mwizukanji pages respectively, with 5,083 votes on Kalemba, 12,930 on News Diggers and 23,820 on Mwizukanji.





The President was followed by Mundubile who polled 773 votes on Kalemba and 2,768 on News Diggers.



The PF lawmaker was however outshined on Mwizukanji’s page by Citizens First leader Harry Kalaba who polled 7,436 while he got 1,716 votes coming at third.





Mundubile who was leading as second runner up on the majority of the pages was followed by Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe who got 389 votes on Kalemba and 866 on News Diggers.



Kalaba came out fourth in the race with 270 votes on Kalemba and 597 on News Diggers.





PEP leader Sean Tembo this time around didn’t come out with zeros as he managed to be on number five with 141 votes on Kalemba, 311 votes on News Diggers and 548 votes on Mwizukanji.



New Heritage Party’s Chishala Kateka surpassed Zambia Must Prosper leader Kelvin Bwalya with 69 votes on Kalemba, 151 votes on News Diggers and 540 votes on Mwizukanji while her counterpart Bwalya polled last with 66 votes on Kalemba, 162 on News Diggers and 358 votes on Mwizukanji





The polls filled the comment sections on the mentioned pages with mixed feelings with the majority endorsing President Hichilema as their best choice while putting Mundubile as second best.



Gel Solochi commented on Kalemba, “I will still go for Hakainde Hichilema.”



Maimbolwa Kamanga commented: “HH for me is the real deal because he has never promised heaven on earth, his solutions are practical but based on the reality on the ground.”





“I would rather Vote for the current President to continue working, e. g revamping mines, recruitment of public service workers, free education, which is changing people’s well being than vote for some man or woman being called president who are just politicking and jumping from one alliance to another without followers but one person calling him or herself president and not offering alternatives.”





Mumbi Mbewe wrote: “I would vote for Mundubile because at least he is not toxic like other opposition leaders.”..https://kalemba.news/politics/2024/12/31/facebook-followers-elect-hichilema-again-as-mundubile-comes-second/



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, December 31, 2024