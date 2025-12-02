 FACT-CHECK | What Dr. M’membe Got Wrong About Bill 7



Public debate on Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 has intensified, with political actors sharpening their narratives as the Bill edges toward Parliament. In this climate of competing claims, the role of factual scrutiny becomes urgent. As a nationalist platform committed to clarity, we are launching a dedicated fact-check feature to help citizens separate evidence from rhetoric. Today, we begin with the claims made by Socialist Party President Dr Fred M’membe, whose statement on Bill 7 has gone viral.





1. Claim: “Bill 7 allows the President to appoint fifty MPs.”



Fact-check: This claim is false. The Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 7 of 2025 does not explicitly state the proposed number of presidential-appointed MPs. However, it does talk about increasing the number of constituencies. The increase in the National Assembly comes from new constituency seats and reserved seats for women, youth and persons with disabilities under Article 68. None of these are presidential appointments. M’membe’s statement suggests a power grab that is not reflected in the actual clauses.





2. Claim: “Bill 7 gives the President power to fire an elected MP and replace them.”



Fact-check: This claim is misleading. Clause 5 amends Article 72 to remove by-elections for party-held seats. When an MP vacates a seat, the sponsoring party replaces the MP within seven days. This mechanism strengthens parties, not the presidency. It mirrors proportional representation systems in countries like South Africa. It is a legitimate debate whether this weakens voters’ influence, but it is inaccurate to say “the President will fire and replace MPs.”





3. Claim: “Bill 7 is secret gerrymandering to benefit one region.”



Fact-check: Unproven. Bill 7 introduces a change to Article 68 to increase the number of constituencies to 211. It does not list which constituencies will be split. That decision belongs to the Electoral Commission of Zambia under the separate delimitation process that began in 2019. Supporters and opponents may differ on motives, but the Bill itself does not redraw boundaries. Claims of regional rigging cannot be established without the ECZ’s full delimitation report, which has not been released.





4. Claim: “Bill 7 centralises land control under the Presidency.”



Fact-check: False. Bill 7 contains no amendments to Articles governing land administration. The 13 clauses deal with representation, nominations, succession rules, qualifications for office, and vacancies. Land policy remains governed by the existing Constitution and statutory laws. M’membe’s reference to land appears to conflate unrelated debates.





5. Claim: “Bill 7 removes presidential term limits.”



Fact-check: Incorrect. Clause 7 amends Article 106 only to clarify succession rules and partial terms. The two-term presidential limit remains unchanged. The Bill does not extend the President’s stay in office nor adjust the 50+1 requirement, contrary to what M’membe suggested.





6. Claim: “Bill 7 is a ‘silent coup’ designed to create a one-party state.”



Fact-check: Opinion, not fact. Bill 7 contains controversial provisions, especially the removal of by-elections and mixed-member representation, and these changes deserve public debate. However, none of the clauses in the Bill provide for presidential appointments of MPs, one-man control of Parliament, or constitutional abolition of term limits. The language of “silent coup” is political, not legal.





7. Reality Check: The actual 13 clauses

For accuracy, Bill 7 proposes amendments to Articles 47, 52, 68, 72, 81, 106, 110, 154, 158, 177, 189, and transitional provisions. The full outline makes one point clear: many of the claims circulating do not match the Bill’s contents.





8. Why this fact-check matters

Bill 7 is now the centre of Zambia’s most heated national conversation. Citizens deserve factual, verifiable information so they can debate the issues with clarity rather than fear. Politicians will frame the Bill according to their interests. Our job is to interrogate those claims using evidence, not sentiment.





This Fact-Check column exists to verify public statements without bias. Our commitment is to accuracy, national interest, and the integrity of public discourse.



© The People’s Brief | Factcheck —Ollus R. Ndomu