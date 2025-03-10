FACTS ABOUT THE INTEGRATED EDUCATION HEALTH PROGRAMME COMMISSIONED BY PRESIDENT HICHILEMA YESTERDAY IN KASAMA





The Education and Health commissioned by President Hakainde Hichilema at Malama , in Kasama yesterday is a Nationwide Programme which compliments government Education and Health ambitions.





It’s currently operating in all the 10 provinces covering 30 districts



It’s currently serving over 1.5 million learners in 700+ schools across the country .



The programme has trained over 5000 teachers using a Community Health training package to equip them with skills to handle minor health cases including Health Promotion in Schools.





The Programme has completed construction 595 Health Rooms in its first phase by December 2024.



The Programme is expected complete the construction of 2500 Health Rooms and Train 15,000 Teachers across 70 districts in all the 10 Provinces of Zambia.





Further, the Programme is expected to service to over 3 million learners by 2028.



The Health Rooms being constructed come complete with solar system, medication, Digital Clinical Technology to help Teachers accurately assess Learners and furniture.



The Health Rooms are also stocked with Sanitary towels to help keep girls in school.





The Programme also supports the government in the Construction of Office spaces. So far, two offices have been completed in Chipata and Solwezi. While 5 offices are being constructed in Choma, Luanshya, Samfya, Mwense and Mansa districts Education Offices.





The data from the programme is integrated with Education and Health information systems. The programme is establishing dashboards in key offices to support data review and disease surveillance in implementing schools.





All schools implementing the programme are linked to Health facilities for fast track referrals and additional technical support.



Ministry of education is able to monitor improvements in school attendance and reduction in illness related absentism , while the Ministry of health will be able to monitor the number of pupils getting sick and treated at school or referred for further medical support at the health facility including Health Promotion activities.





This programme is helping to deconjest clinics and hospitals because minor cases are handled at school.



With this new system, there are reductions in the number of pupils having worse situations because minor illnesses are treated at school level.



