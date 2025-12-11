FACTS FROM THE TECHNICAL COMMITTEE CONSULTATIONS UNDER THE PF REGIME

By Isaac Mwanza

(a). 82 district forums x 70 people = 5,740

(b). 10 provincial forums x 90 = 900

(c). 9 Sector Groups x 35± = 300

(d). National Conventions = 485 delegates



TOTAL NO PARTICIPANTS = 5,700± (people at the provincial, sector group and national level also participated at district level)



TOTAL NUMBER OF COMMENTS   (2012 to 2016) = 3000+ submissions

Current Anti-Constitutional Amendments:



ARGUMENTS:

The 11,000 submitters/people are smaller faction to determine what must be amended. The process is not people-driven



Pro-Constitutional Amendments: this is the second highest number under all constitutional review process.

