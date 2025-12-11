By Isaac Mwanza

FACTS FROM THE TECHNICAL COMMITTEE CONSULTATIONS UNDER THE PF REGIME:





(a). 82 district forums x 70 people = 5,740



(b). 10 provincial forums x 90 = 900



(c). 9 Sector Groups x 35± = 300



(d). National Conventions = 485 delegates





TOTAL NO PARTICIPANTS = 5,700± (people at the provincial, sector group and national level also participated at district level)





TOTAL NUMBER OF COMMENTS (2012 to 2016) = 3000+ submissions



Current Anti-Constitutional Amendments:





ARGUMENTS:



The 11,000 submitters/people are smaller faction to determine what must be amended. The process is not people-driven





Pro-Constitutional Amendments: this is the second highest number under all constitutional review process.