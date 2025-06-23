Failed Leadership



Leadership is not Easy





Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;



It is clear he has failed. But despite this confession, he doesn’t see it.



The economy is on its knees.





Both local and foreign Debt has risen dramatically.



The cost of living crisis is the worst in 30 years.



The extent and sustained period of Load-shedding and power cuts is the worst in the life of our country.





The dramatic depreciation of Kwacha and the volatile exchange rate market has made the Kwacha consistently one of the worst in the world in many years.



The level and sophistication of corruption is extremely alarming and worrying.





Our national assets, mineral resources and public resources are being pillaged.



The World Bank Group has reported that Zambia is among the world’s poorest countries, and Zambia is now ranked sixth for poverty, with 64.3% of the population living on less than $2.15 a day.





Zambia is simultaneously amongst the poorest and the most unequal countries in the world. In 2022, 64.3 percent of the population – about 12.6 million individuals – was living on less than US$2.15 a day. This level is not only the 6th highest in the world but it is also misaligned with the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita level. In four of the five poorer countries, GDP per capita is between one-quarter and one-half of Zambia’s GDP per capita.





The biggest crisis is not the issues we are facing, but his utter denial. He thinks he has succeeded or is doing very well weathering the storm! He has even a commissioned the nationwide campaign for his re-election!





Accepting a problem is often considered the first step towards resolving it. Acknowledging the problem and understanding its existence is crucial for moving towards a solution.





At the moment, the country can’t move forward with his denial and posture.