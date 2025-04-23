FAILURE TO PAY BACK CDF LOANS BY BENEFICIARIES IRKS KABWE MP



‎KABWE Central Constituency Member of Parliament, Chrizoster Phiri, has expressed disappointment with failure by most beneficiaries of the Constituency Development Fund loans to pay back the monies owed to government.



‎Mrs Phiri says the failure to pay back the loans compromises chances of other people to access the money which is supposed to be a revolving fund.



She said in Kabwe, that the funds were intended to improve people’s lives by enabling them to invest in profitable businesses and also contribute to the country’s development.





‎Mrs Phiri regretted that some individuals who applied for loans are still on the waiting list due to limited funds.



‎She has since cautioned the beneficiaries not to take advantage of the government by not paying back the money, saying it is a huge cost to the government.‎



”Some politicians and government workers have been arrested for misusing government funds, and CDF loan beneficiaries are no exception,” she warned.



Zanis