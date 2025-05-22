FAITH BWALYA FAILS TO MAKE TOP 32 IN SPORTS CHALLENGE COMPETITION AT MISS WORLD, WHAT DOES IT MEAN?





Miss World held the Sports Challenge Competition as part of the 72nd Miss World Festival fast-track challenges, which will determine contestants’ progression to the next stages.





This segment assesses the contestants’ discipline, determination, and sportsmanship as they take part in physical fitness, athleticism, and team work tests.



Faith Bwalya took part in sprints, relays, and group sports but unfortunately she did not make the Top 32 in the Sports Challenge Competition, but fellow neighbour representatives Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Angola did.





Other African countries’ representatives that made it include Nigeria(Joy Mojisola Raimi), Ethiopia(Hasset Dereje Admasu), Kenya(Grace Ramtu), and Somalia(Zainab Jama).



The competition has several fast-track challenges, which include Sports Challenge, Talent, Top Model, Multimedia, Head-to-Head, and Beauty With A Purpose.





Winners of these challenges can automatically enter the Top 40 out of 110 contestants, while those who do not may enter through judges’ evaluations, commutative scores, and regional representatives.





Estonia’s representative Eliise Randmaa won this challenge of Miss World’s Sports Challenge 2025 clinching gold and progressing to the next round since 1999. Martinique and Canada’ representatives Aurélie Joachimand Emma Morrison won silver and bronze respectively – making the end of this challenge.





Among these challenges, Beauty With A Purpose is the most important one with the winner sometimes getting a direct qualification to Top 12 or 5 of the competition with reference to previous editions.





The 72nd edition of Miss World will have 10 representatives from each continent, which includes Africa, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and Americas/Caribbeans to make the Top 40 in efforts to promote equal regional representative.





Faith Bwalya still has a great chance to making it Top 40 as there are still other first-track challenge to win and opportunities to increase her overall score to make it among the Top 10(out of 25) from Africa that will make the top 40.





From each Top 10 representing their continent of origin, it will be narrowed down to Top 5, Top 2 and then the four continental winners will battle it out for the Miss World title while the remaining three will have to settle for 1st to 3rd runners-up positions at the Grand finale that will take place on 31st May, 2025 at the HITEX Convention Center.





