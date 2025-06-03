FAITH BWALYA PENS LOVE LETTER TO ZAMBIANS – YOU GAVE MEANING TO THE CROWN OF MY COUNTRY I WORE





Miss World Zambia Faith Bwalya speaks out post Miss World Festival 2025 that took place place in Telangana, India where she reached TOP 10 in Africa(TOP 40 overall) – a feat which is first for Zambia. Her message? Just gratitude for the love people at home showed her during the whole journey.





“Every smile, every challenge, every triumph, I carried the spirit of our people with me, and that gave me courage when I felt unsure, and hope when the days felt long,” said Faith Bwalya revealing the profound impact the support had on her.





“Katwishi nga kuti natotela shani? The model wondered how she could possibly thank Zambians who rallied behind her every single day.





She further added, acknowledging the impact her experience at the Miss World Festival had on her life, “This journey has changed my life, and it’s because of you my people, Zambia. I may have worn the crown of my country, but it is you who gave it meaning.”





Faith Bwalya did not forget to write some loving words to the country that hosted her and other contestants – reflecting the true nature of Zambians.





The model wrote, “India, your love was my strength. As I look back on this unforgettable journey at Miss World, my heart is overflowing with emotion and gratitude. Representing my country was nothing small to me. It was a deep, personal calling. Every step I took on that stage, I took with the strength of your love behind me.”





“Zambia is proud queen, we couldn’t have asked for a better representative,” said one social user – a message to Faith Bwalya which many would agree that truly represents many of the Zambians’ views on her represention.





The 72nd edition of Miss World saw Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand being crowned the new titleholder while Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje Admassu, Poland’s Maja Klajda and Martinique’s Aurélie Joachim came out as 1st, 2nd, and 3rd runners-up respectively.





For seven years, Zambia did not feature on the prestigious Miss World stage hence it’s presence this year through the representation of Faith Bwalya and her performance is a beacon of hope of how much the country can achieve in peagentry.



