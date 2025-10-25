FAITH IS CENTRAL TO GOOD POLITICS

By Brian Matambo | Lusaka, Zambia



Hon. Makebi Zulu believes that faith and good governance are inseparable. Speaking during a live national broadcast that drew over 100,000 viewers on Independence Day, the former Eastern Province Minister and respected constitutional lawyer declared that “politics deserves people that are decent” and added that Christians have a moral duty to step forward and lead.





“There are those who say, ‘I’m a Christian, I can’t be in politics,’” Makebi said. “You are a Christian, therefore you should be in politics, because politics deserves people that are decent.” His words struck a chord with many Zambians who tuned in from across the world, echoing a growing belief that moral conviction, not opportunism, should guide national leadership.





Makebi, who also serves as spokesperson for the family of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, spoke openly about his own walk with God, describing himself as “a Christian, born again, who fears and serves the Lord.” For him, leadership is not about control or status but about divine responsibility. “The call to leadership is a godly call,” he said. “To abuse that call is to dishonour the One who gave it.”





Throughout his address, Makebi urged both citizens and leaders to approach public service with humility and prayer. “We must pray for the government,” he said. “Power should be used for service, not control. No one will come from outside to save Zambia; we must save ourselves, and the voice of the people is the voice of God.”





His message was not just political; it was spiritual. It reminded the nation that integrity, empathy, and righteousness are not abstract virtues but essential instruments of governance. For Makebi, good politics begins where faith is alive, in the hearts of those who serve.





As Zambia looks to the 2026 elections, Makebi’s message has become a rallying call for citizens who believe that leadership anchored in faith and guided by godly principles is the only path to a just, peaceful, and prosperous nation.



