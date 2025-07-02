Faith Musonda braves the guns, storms Hichilema’s Community House in new Kasama residence

BREAKING: Faith Musonda braves the guns, storms Hichilema’s new Kasama residence
WOODLANDS Police Station in Lusaka has picked up and detained Faith Musonda who braved the guns protecting incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema at his Community House in New Kasama.
It has been alleged that Musonda stormed Hichilema’s residence get answers as to why her court cases were taking ‘extra-ordinarily’ long to get concluded.
According to Kalemba, Police have also impounded the Toyota Fortuner Faith Musonda was driving as she arrived at Hichilema’s residence.
©️ TV Yatu July 2, 2025.
This is the result when you take long to arrest the criminals even same mistake with ECL too, these people were supposed to be followed just few months of them losing power now they have wings this was a very big mistake.
This story is very strange. And I do not believe that Faith went to Hakainde for the reasons given. There is a lot more to this story. If I say anymore, I would breach cyber laws. Faith is a very attractive woman.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
She had gone there for PARDON AMD RECONCILIATION.Its only you HaaIndingoTyrol who will remain adamant!!
Zambia is moving forward
Elections will be in 2031 NOT NEXT YEAR. ALL tuba PF as GBM usually say will run away!!