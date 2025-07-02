Faith Musonda braves the guns, storms Hichilema’s Community House in new Kasama residence

BREAKING: Faith Musonda braves the guns, storms Hichilema’s new Kasama residence





WOODLANDS Police Station in Lusaka has picked up and detained Faith Musonda who braved the guns protecting incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema at his Community House in New Kasama.





It has been alleged that Musonda stormed Hichilema’s residence get answers as to why her court cases were taking ‘extra-ordinarily’ long to get concluded.





According to Kalemba, Police have also impounded the Toyota Fortuner Faith Musonda was driving as she arrived at Hichilema’s residence.



©️ TV Yatu July 2, 2025.