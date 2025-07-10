Faith Musonda has been formally charged with espionage and criminal trespass

Lusaka, 10 July 2025 – The Zambia Police Service has formally charged and arrested Faith Musonda, aged 41, of Chalala, Lusaka for two counts thus, Criminal Trespass contrary to Section 306 Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia and Espionage contrary to Section 3(a) of the State Security Act, Chapter 111 of the Laws of Zambia.





Brief facts of the matter are that on 2nd July 2025, between 00:30 and 01:00 hours, Faith Musonda is alleged to have unlawfully driven a Toyota Fortuner bearing registration number BBA 8874 to Community House in New Kasama residential area.





Preliminary investigations review that as she approached the gate, she was intercepted by alert Police officers stationed at the premises, while attempting to gain entry without lawful authority. She was subsequently apprehended and detained at Woodlands Police Station.





The suspect remains in police custody and is expected to appear in court soon.





Issued by:

Chipo Kaitisha

Assistant Public Relations Officer

Zambia Police Service