FAITH MUSONDA STORMED COMMUNITY HOUSE TO SEE FIRST LADY





Lusaka businesswoman Faith Musonda allegedly stormed Community House, the official residence of President Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in an attempt to see First Lady Mutinta Hichilema.





Her lawyer, Charles Changano, confirmed the incident to Diamond News in an interview.





Mr. Changano also revealed that his client has since been charged with criminal trespass.



He further dismissed claims that Ms. Musonda stormed Community House at around 01:00 hours, clarifying that the incident occurred between 20:00 and 21:00 hours.





Ms. Musonda is yet to be granted bond as she awaits a court appearance.



