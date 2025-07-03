FAITH MUSONDA STORMED COMMUNITY HOUSE TO SEE FIRST LADY
Lusaka businesswoman Faith Musonda allegedly stormed Community House, the official residence of President Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in an attempt to see First Lady Mutinta Hichilema.
Her lawyer, Charles Changano, confirmed the incident to Diamond News in an interview.
Mr. Changano also revealed that his client has since been charged with criminal trespass.
He further dismissed claims that Ms. Musonda stormed Community House at around 01:00 hours, clarifying that the incident occurred between 20:00 and 21:00 hours.
Ms. Musonda is yet to be granted bond as she awaits a court appearance.
Diamond TV
Enter into Zambia, the land of Spin Doctors also known as Liars. Blue is red in this country, and yellow can be green. What you see is not what you get. It’s a Kadabrakadabra country.
Yesterday we read that Faith Musonda stormed into Community house to see President Hakainde Hichilema at 01:00hrs..to apparently present a complaint on why her cases are taking too long in court. 24 hours later, the Spinners are at work.
Actually Ms Musonda wanted to see the first lady Madame Mutinta Hichilema and not the President .
…and like Squealer of the Animal farm fame, it wasn’t 01:00hours , some how a 2
has been inserted . It was actually 21:00hrs and the subject maybe to discuss Nails and some hair.
Tomorrow we will hear some other version, may be the lady had too much of that Wine and lost her bearings!
Bizarre Story..
In Zambia Believe anything, or don’t believe anything, or create your own version.
My version is that it could be that some one is not sleeping.Is being haunted…may be Ghosts are running rampant , all around the house, and the excorcist could be the woman in heels…one who was close to the ghost, can pacify it’s anger and put it to rest.
In a Bizarre Land, darkness reigns!