FAITH MUSONDA TO BE CHARGED WITH CONDUCT LIKELY TO BREACH PEACE AFTER STORMING COMMUNITY HOUSE





LUSAKA businesswoman Faith Musonda has been arrested after storming Community House, the residence of President Hakainde Hichilema in Lusaka’s New Kasama area, around 01:00 hours on Wednesday, July 2nd, 2025.





Ms. Musonda reportedly demanded to be attended to, citing various challenges she is facing.





Assistant Police Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi confirmed the arrest, stating that she will be charged with conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.





She is currently detained at Woodlands Police Station.



In 2024, the Economic and Financial Crimes Court forfeited properties belonging to Ms. Musonda worth over K21 million to the State.

The properties were suspected to be proceeds of crime, following her failure to declare them in an agreement with the Anti-Corruption Commission under Section 80 of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.





This stemmed from a 2021 incident where Ms. Musonda was found in possession of K65 million, US$57,900, and a house in New Kasama worth over K6 million, all suspected to be proceeds of crime and later forfeited to the State.



Diamond TV