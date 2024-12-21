ACC STATEMENT:



FAITH MUSONDA’S K21M PROPERTIES FORFEITED TO THE STATE



The Economic and Financial Crimes Court has forfeited to the State Faith Musonda’s properties worth over K21,000,000 which were reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.





The properties became a subject of investigations after Musonda failed to disclose her possession in an agreement entered into with the Anti-Corruption Commission under Section 80 of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.





This was after Musonda was in 2021 found in possession of K65 million Kwacha, US$ 57,900 and a house in New Kasama worth over K6 million suspected to be proceeds of crime which were subsequently forfeited to the State. She then entered into an agreement with the Commission to surrender the said assets in accordance with Section 80 of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.





The Act provides that a suspect who enters into such an agreement should comply with the following:



i. Give a full and true disclosure of all material facts relating to past corrupt conduct and an illegal activity by that person or others; and;

ii. Voluntarily pay, deposit or refund all property the person acquired through corruption or illegal activity.





However, investigations established that Musonda did not comply with these provisions as it was revealed that she was also in possession of other properties which she did not disclose.





These properties are:

-US$ 144,500.00 being money paid towards the purchase of a house in Kingsland City;

-a farm in Chisamba worth about K6,400,000.00;

-a plot in Ibex Hill area on which sits Life Television worth K3,516,000.00; -Government Bonds worth K3,140,000.00;

-Treasury Bills in the sum of K1,100,000.00;

-a sum of K1,219,110.00 held with Madison Finance Limited in a Fixed Term Deposit facility;

-and assorted jewels worth between US$ 3,450.00 – US$ 4,300.00.





Also forfeited are farming implements which include, a Tafe Tractor 7515; A Plough Disc; A Harrow Disc; a Planter, a Boom Sprayer and a 5tonne Trailer all valued at US$ 54,844.00.



Following the investigations, the Anti-Corruption Commission made an application for a Non-Conviction-Based Forfeiture Order before the Economic and Financial Crimes Court pursuant to the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act.

In a Judgement delivered yesterday by High Court Judge S.M. Wanjelani, sitting together with Judges I.M. Mabbolobbolo, and S.V. Siloka, the Court ruled that once the Applicant has proved a factual basis for having suspicion that the property is reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime, the evidential burden shifts to the person claiming an interest to prove their claim with evidence.





The Court noted that the interested Parties had failed to adduce evidence that the Properties which were the subject of the proceedings were legitimately acquired and that the Commission as an Applicant had proved its case for a Non-Conviction Based Forfeiture Order for tainted Property on a balance of probability in accordance with the provisions of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act.





The Commission will ensure that that it pursues individuals that deliberately ignore the provisions of Section 80 of the Anti-Corruption Act and any properties that may be deemed to have been illicitly acquired will be traced, recovered and forfeited to the State for the people of Zambia. In addition, individuals that will be found wanting will be prosecuted in the courts of law.

Click on the attached link to download the full media release.