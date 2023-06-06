FAITH MUSONDA’S K65M WAS USED FOR UNZA BURSARIES -SYAKALIMA

By Mary Kachepa

Education Minister DOUGLAS SYAKALIMA says the 65 million Kwacha that was forfeited to the state by FAITH MUSONDA was used to increase loans and bursaries for students at the University of Zambia.

Mr. SYAKALIMA says the channeling of funds to students loans was announced at a joint briefing Finance Minister SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE.

He was speaking in Lusaka today when he flagged off the distribution of 500 single seater desks, and 176 bunker beds to Ikelenge Boarding school which was opened on March 1, 2023.