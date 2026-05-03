FAITH WILL PREVAIL DESPITE CHALLENGES – MACKY2

FAITH WILL PREVAIL DESPITE CHALLENGES – KAIRA



NCHANGA – Aspiring Member of Parliament for Nchanga Constituency, Mulaza Kaira, has expressed optimism and resilience in the face of challenges associated with his political journey, stating that faith remains central to his campaign.





Speaking after attending a church service this morning, Mr Kaira said he had reflected deeply on the realities of his journey, describing it as both demanding and spiritually grounding.





He noted that while the race for the Nchanga seat has presented moments of difficulty, including limited resources and periods of uncertainty, such experiences were necessary in shaping strong leadership.





Mr Kaira explained that true faith is tested during challenging times, adding that it is easy to believe when circumstances are favourable, but remaining steadfast during hardship is what defines character.





He said leaders are often shaped in private moments of struggle before they are entrusted with public responsibility.



He further encouraged members of the public not to lose hope amid personal or economic difficulties, noting that delays should not be mistaken for failure.





According to Mr Kaira, perseverance through prayer, hard work, and belief is key to overcoming life’s challenges.





The aspiring lawmaker expressed confidence that both the people of Nchanga and the constituency itself would rise above current challenges.





He urged unity and collective effort, calling on residents to work together towards a better future.





Mr Kaira also cited the biblical scripture 2 Corinthians 5:7, emphasising that people should walk by faith and not by sight as they navigate life’s uncertainties.