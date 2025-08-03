Fake doctor accused of causing the deaths of multiple patients sentenced

A 27-year-old man in Uganda has been sentenced to two years in prison after he impersonated a doctor and killed three patients from botched surgeries that he performed.

Per the Monitor, Francis Taulula was convicted after he pleaded guilty to forgery, uttering false documents, and obtaining registration by false pretence. Taulula was handed the punishment after he reached a plea bargain which saw him admitting to the crimes.

During his appearance in court, Taulula confessed to doctoring academic documents to secure work in the health system under false pretenses.

“By the plea bargain agreement dated July 29, 2025, entered between the state, represented by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), and the convict, which plea bargain agreement has been endorsed by this court, I hereby sentence the convict,” the trial Chief Magistrate, Ronald Kayizzi, said.

Besides his prison sentence, Taulula must also reimburse the government over $5,000 that was paid to him during the period he falsely worked as an intern at a hospital in the East African nation. The money, which he received as a monthly allowance, is to be refunded after his release and in two years.

Taulula is said to have used false documents to gain internships and perform surgeries. He also attempted to receive full certification as a doctor by submitting false documentation.

“He used forged degree certificates and transcripts from Mount Kenya University and even impersonated a Gulu University student. This was not only a violation of the law, it cost lives,” the chief magistrate said.

Taulula is said to have performed three botched surgeries that took the lives of three patients, identified as Harriet Atugonza, Scovia Atuhura, and Gladys Pifua.

“Some of these procedures were conducted without specialist supervision. Atuhura bled to death after a negligent intervention. Pifua died from a post- surgery infection, while Atugonza suffered aspiration during an operation, deaths that were all preventable,” Prosecution led by Ms Terpista Nam said, per the Monitor.

Chief Magistrate Kayizzi also said that Taulula had to be punished in order to serve as a deterrent to others.

“He impersonated a doctor, operated on innocent patients and left behind a trail of pain and grief. This court must send a strong signal that such deception, especially in the medical field, cannot go unpunished,” said Chief Magistrate Kayizzi.