Fake Estate Agent Convicted



By Dickson Jere



Fred Phiri runs Malo Real Estates – an agency that help so clients in buying and selling properties as well as getting tenants and landlords in rental deals. His firm is not registered with the Zambia Institute of Real Estate Agency (ZIEA) – a statutory body that regulates the estate agents in Zambia.



As the business was booming, the ZIEA reported this firm to the police for practicing illegally. In no time, the police officers swung in action and arrested Phiri and his staff members. After interrogation, the police released the workers and arrested the boss.





He appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty of practicing as a real estate agent without a license from ZIEA.





“Accused person was interviewed, charged and arrested for the subject offence under warn and caution statement in English (and)he gave a free an voluntarily reply admitting the charge,” the Statement of Facts read.





“Accused person had no lawful justification for his conduct,” the statement further read.



Upon his admission, the Magistrate convicted him of the offence and fined him ZMW10,000.00 or face four months imprisonment.



Case citation – The People v Fred Phiri – NPA Case No D-6858/10-2024 and Judgement delivered on the 23rd June, 2025.





Lecture Notes;



1. Since 2000, Parliament passed a law -Estates Agents Act No. 21 – that proscribes people who act as estate agents without being registered with ZIEA. Even though ZIEA had spent more time to sensitize members of the public, they have now moved in and started arresting and prosecuting unregistered agents. So, if you are in this business, kindly familiarize yourself with the law and register.





2. ZIEA have different categories of membership. I understand they conduct training and exams for admission to membership. They want to bring sanity in sector including stopping those who collect “viewing fees” from unsuspecting members of the public.





3. My take about this issue is that every sector and profession is now getting into “protective” mood and making it stiff for unregistered to partake. Go back to school, get the credentials and register in your respective professions.