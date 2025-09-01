Fake lawyer with ‘10-years experience’ arrested 

The Zone XI Police Headquarters has arrested a suspected fake lawyer identified as Emmanuel Odeh, parading himself as a qualified attorney for almost 10 years mostly in Lagos and Abuja.

In a statement released on Saturday, August 30, the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Ade Ogunyemi, disclosed that Odeh was arrested by operatives of the X-Squad Section of the Zone, led by ACP Akinloye Oyegade at a court in Abeokuta, Ogun State, while appearing as counsel for a client on Thursday, August 28.

“Emmanuel Odeh was arrested on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at a court premises in Abeokuta, Ogun State, while standing as a legal representative for an unsuspecting client. ACP Oyegade stated that the self-acclaimed lawyer had been under investigation for impersonation and fraud.

Investigations revealed that the suspect operated under the name A O EMMANUEL, LEGAL PRACTITIONER AND PUBLIC CONSULTANT,” the statement partly read.

Ogunyemi said the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone XI Headquarters, Osogbo, Emuobo Ekokotu, urged Nigerians to always verify the authenticity of legal practitioners before engaging their services.

“Victims of such impostors risk losing their hard-earned money, suffering inadequate legal representation, having their cases compromised, and even facing damage to their reputation,” he said.

He warned that the police will not hesitate to bring impersonators to justice.

“This incident should serve as a deterrent to criminal-minded individuals who falsely present themselves as lawyers in order to exploit innocent citizens. The long arm of the law will always catch up with them,” Ekokotu stated.

The police imagemaker added that the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.