FAKE MAGISTRATE, DC, AND ZAMBIA POLICE OFFICER FACES JAIL

A serial impersonator of Mwenzo area in Nakonde District of Muchinga Province has been convicted for obtaining over K100,000 using false identities.

Between November 2022 and March 2023 the now convict, with intent to deceive obtained K28,431 from Chanzya Silungwe and K100,860 from Moses Chellah by falsely pretending that he was going to recruit them in the Zambia police service when in fact not.

He denied his wrong doings and the case went into trial in April of this year in which the state produced Four witnesses among them the two complaints.

During trial, Nakonde Resident Magistrate Alice Walusiku heard how Musyani faked to be Chief Inspector of police and collected money from Mr. Silungwe on several occasions who wanted his brother to be included on the police recruitment list as a Constable.

After Mr Silungwe ran out of cash he went to borrow money from his friend who is the second complainant in the second count.

His friend also requested that his wife be included on the recruitment list.

Further, it was heard that Mr. Chellah’s wife was above 25 years of age, a situation which led to more transactions amounting to 100 thousand 860 Kwacha.

Some of these were mobile money transactions while some were paid in cash at Musyani’s residence in Mwenzo.

It is the second time he has been convicted for obtaining money from people using false means.

In 2015, the differently abled Siame used the court Magistrate’s name who was there at the time and swindled a resident money.

In a similar case in March of last year, Musyani used the District Commissioner’s name to swindle a man of Ntinti K7,000 using mobile money transactions.

But was acquitted despite overwhelming evidence.

When the matter came for judgment on Thursday, Musyani pleaded for leniency saying his physical disability would not allow him to do work in jail.

However, Magistrate Walusiku could not fall for his tricks.

She noted that Musyani has been using his condition to get away with crime and reminded him to put his health first before swindling people of their hard-earned money.

He has been slapped with a 4-Year simple imprisonment sentence

In the Picture is Happy Musyani Siame being carried out of court by his co-accused in the District Commissioner case last year.

Chete FM