“FAKE OCIDA ENDORSING HH IS A CRIMINAL ACT, POLICE MUST ACT!” – CHANGALA

Governance activist and commentator Brebner Changala has strongly rejected claims that the Our-Civic-Duty Association (OCiDA) has endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema and the ruling UPND ahead of the 2026 general elections, describing the announcement as fraudulent and politically motivated.



Mr. Changala said the purported endorsement does not represent the true OCiDA, arguing that the individuals who addressed the media under the organisation’s name were impersonators linked to the ruling party.



“This is UPND endorsing itself out of desperation. We don’t have such characters in OCiDA,” Changala said. “That was a UPND gallery of impersonators paraded as OCIDA office bearers.”



Earlier in the day, a group identifying itself as OCiDA announced its support for President Hichilema and the UPND, citing the need for continuity, economic recovery, institutional reforms and stability. The group also warned against leadership change, arguing it could disrupt ongoing reforms and investor confidence.



However, Changala dismissed the statement in its entirety, insisting that the real OCiDA has not sanctioned any such endorsement and would not align itself with partisan politics.



He further accused the ruling party of attempting to cloak political campaigning under the banner of civil society, calling it an abuse of democratic space.



“OCIDA is a public civil society organisation. Has anyone seen those faces that were paraded today as OCIDA leaders?” he questioned.

Changala also reflected on OCiDA’s support for the UPND during the 2021 elections, saying the organisation now regrets that decision due to what he termed growing authoritarian tendencies, abuses and national suffering under the current administration.



“We supported UPND and HH in 2021, and we are collectively guilty for all the abuses and suffering the nation is passing through,” he said. “We can never repeat supporting UPND in its current autocratic state.”



He warned that the matter would be formally reported to law enforcement agencies, describing the use of OCiDA’s name as a criminal offence.

“This is a police case going forward,” Changala said.

KUMWESU