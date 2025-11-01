“Fake pastors” sparks uproar as church group accuses Moja Love of anti-Christian bias



A storm is brewing over Moja Love TV’s programme Fake Pastors, with the South African Church Defenders (SACD) accusing the channel of promoting bias against Christianity.





In a formal complaint to MultiChoice South Africa, the group claims the show “systematically ridicules and criminalises” the faith, portraying legitimate church leaders as fraudulent and exploitative.





Hosted by Sihle Sibisi (pictured), Fake Pastors has been accused of crossing the line between investigative journalism and religious persecution, using sensationalism to foster public hostility toward Christian ministers.





SACD highlights what it calls repeated bias from the show’s host, citing Sibisi’s public description of herself as a “survivor of the late TB Joshua,” which the group says compromises her neutrality when dealing with Christian subjects.





According to the complaint, the programme risks misleading viewers into associating Christianity with corruption and deception, undermining public trust in church leadership and discouraging responsible ministry.





The Church Defenders are demanding the immediate suspension and review of Fake Pastors, a written explanation from MultiChoice regarding the show’s approval, disclosure of Moja Love’s editorial guidelines on religious content, formal engagement between the broadcaster and church representatives, and a public apology to the Christian community.





They warn that failure to address these concerns could result in escalation to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) and potential legal action.





“This letter is not written in anger but in conviction,” said Rector Ngobeni, SACD’s media contact. “We represent millions of South Africans who believe in Christ, honour the Church, and respect lawful authority. The Church will not be silent. We are ready to stand, to speak, and to defend our faith with truth, conviction, and boldness.”





While SACD has not yet called for a boycott, it has warned that ongoing “anti-Christian propaganda” could trigger a nationwide cancellation campaign among Christian networks and congregations.