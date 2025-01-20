FALCON TEAM UNEARTH ECL SCHEME TO CAUSE CHAOS IN ZAMBIA



By Falcon Editor,



Fellow Countrymen and women , we are aware of the desperate scheme by the plan “B” Edgar Chagwa Lungu team in which they are busy paying different players a lot of money to paint the United Party for National Development (UPND) government black , through skilled and sponsored propaganda write ups to the international institutions, publishing fake information and messages on Zambia’s Human Rights record .





The scheme is to frustrate the efforts made by President Hakainde Hichilema to recover Zambia’s economic fortunes which lost in the PF rampant corruption and irresponsible leadership; The aim is to destroy investor confidence.



The scheme further is to stifle the achievements Zambia has made by standing out as the best investment destination in the world.





The scheme by Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his minions is a desperate undertaking and a waste of stolen money .



Mr Lungu , yesterday undertook a seemingly medical trip to South Africa with some of his misguided members , who started publishing propaganda right at the Kenneth Kaunda International AirPort claiming that police were intimidated by UN officials’ presence , which was cheap politics done out of desperation.





All Zambians know that Zambia houses the United Nations offices with credible staff , as such police would not be stopped by an institution from carrying out their mandate . The only reason for Mr Lungu’s trip is that the government okeyed the trip .



After seeing that his expected drought could not hit Zambia , Lungu has now resorted to sponsoring individuals, organizations, private citizens to dent the image of Zambia hoping the international community would isolate Zambia and later on , Zambians hate President Hakainde Hichilema and his government .





All these attempts are the last kicks of a dying horse . PF is dead and buried . They stole a lot of money from Zambians , caused bloodshed, gassing , destroyed the mining sector and stopped recruitment youths in government.



Here is the message posted by Edgar Lungu and his minions captured by Falcon :





“Coallegues

Let us take advantage of the presence of the UN Rapporteur to report the Human rights a uses in Zambia.

We need to help for example Hon Mumbi Phiri, Why Me, the young man in prison in Kalomo etc to write their reports.

Let’s flood her with emails.

Organize ordinary citizens, youths, women etc to report as well.



I will be forward the email and template

The email must be well structured. The abuses should be clearly categorized and UPND underlying motivates and assumptions included.





I propose the following categories:

1. Current saving MPs

2. ⁠Former Ministers

3. ⁠Former MPs

4. ⁠Current MCCs

5. ⁠Current party leaders at other levels

6. ⁠Former Senior government officials appointed by our President (includes PSs, DCs ets)

7. ⁠Social Media influencers

8. ⁠Journalists etc”. End of quote !





The message above demonstrates political recklessness, lopsided reasoning , extreme and dangerous appetite for power , uncaring bitter heart for the people of Zambia .



We all know that under HH’s leadership, Zambia has seen unprecedented growth in the mining sector , free education, peace , increase in CDF, meaningful fight against corruption in which Ukwa bags have been recovered , timely payment of salaries of civil servants , an end to bloodshed and gassing , among others .





In other countries, Edgar Lungu could have been jailed by now .



This is the quality leadership Zambia has been lacking for years .



For the first time from independence, Zambia has managed to recruit over 42,000 teachers in a space of two years .





We want to urge Edgar Lungu to own up and accept that Zambians retired him in 2021 after he lost by a wide margin . Let the old man retire in peace and act honorably like a former head of state , than planning evil and planting a seed of anarchy in Zambia.



Ends //