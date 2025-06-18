Family decides to bury Lungu in South Africa
LATE former president Edgar Lungu will be buried in South Africa, KBN TV has reported
https://www.facebook.com/share/p/167JYsJRBR/?mibextid=oFDknk
Quoting what it termed credible sources, the television station reported that Lungu’s family has made a firm decision to bury him in South Africa, the country in which he died on June 5.
“According to separate interviews with individuals close to the family in South Africa, Lungu’s remains will be exhumed and repatriated to Zambia at a later date,” the station reported.
KBN further reported that burial arrangements were currently underway in collaboration with South African authorities, with the possibility of holding the burial ceremony either Saturday or Monday.
A call to family spokesperson Makebi Zulu over the development went unanswered.
Kalemba June 18, 2025
This now confirms that lungu was truly not Zambian but a foreigner. Why are there no elderly relatives to refute all what Tasila is deciding? Why are they afraid to bury in Zambia if they are truly Zambians ? Is it because of too many concubines with extra marital affairs which lungu had ?
I think this guy was not a Zambian next time we should be careful with people who has no extended family or village where they come from.
They can do what they so wish. The reality is that the spirit of Lungu is languishing in Zambia looking for a resting place. For this drama to end, umo alafwila po. I feel for the family. The spirit of Lungu will haunt them. They won’t be sleeping properly. Remember we are Africans. Mukachimona.
What about those his regime had killed?
This is a good decision! They can bring him back to Zambia after next year when we get a new president.
ECL 1 vs HH 0.
Full-time.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
That’s the best option going by the prevailing situation..The indicators are pointing to abuse of the Remains, and the entire Funeral Process by Shameless Hypocrites..Let them ‘ drown’ in their crocodile Tears.
People should respect agreements. It should not always be Imingalato. There’s a limit to what people can accept.
The situation could have become something else had the body been brought to Zambia.
May the Soul of our departed President, Dr Edgar C. Lungu Rest in Peace.
At an opportune time , and it will come soon, you will be wrapped in the Zambian soil . Amen.
If they don’t have a right to do what they are doing let them receive an injunction to restrain them from that because Zambians were waiting for the body.This must be a court case.That grave that has been prepared? Zambians interest has been interfered with by this family and their lawyer.The reasons that the family is giving has no grey matter.Let the court help us quickly to resolve the matter.If they have the right to do what they are doing let it be.
Let’s wait and see. It’s one of those times when rumour mongers think is appropriate to spread their misinformation.
I have decided to move on, enough of this drama!!!
Why should one individual insist.on being the first one to do body viewing? There is more to this than meets the eye. I support the family of ECL in this.
All the drama reminds of Sodom and Gomorrah. Why not mourn in unity? Even in death. This is totally embarrassing.
Musungeni, we are tired of your disorganised family. Ifwe we have moved on. Rest in peace ba tata