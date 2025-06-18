Family decides to bury Lungu in South Africa



LATE former president Edgar Lungu will be buried in South Africa, KBN TV has reported





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/167JYsJRBR/?mibextid=oFDknk



Quoting what it termed credible sources, the television station reported that Lungu’s family has made a firm decision to bury him in South Africa, the country in which he died on June 5.





“According to separate interviews with individuals close to the family in South Africa, Lungu’s remains will be exhumed and repatriated to Zambia at a later date,” the station reported.





KBN further reported that burial arrangements were currently underway in collaboration with South African authorities, with the possibility of holding the burial ceremony either Saturday or Monday.





A call to family spokesperson Makebi Zulu over the development went unanswered.



Kalemba June 18, 2025