Family in shock after discovering their ‘’female’ househelp is actually a man

A family in Nigeria was left in shock after discovering that a ‘’female” house help they employed is actually a man.

In a video making the rounds, the house help who dressed as a woman was asked to undress so as to show his true organs. The video showed the moment it was discovered he wore silicon bra. He was also made to remove the skirt he was wearing which showed his manhood.

The video has left many Netizens in shock. While some condemned his actions, others argued he shouldn’t have been dehumanized by being told undress in the presence of people. They said that the lack of jobs must have forced him to embark on such a deceitful venture.

