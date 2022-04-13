Family members of late gospel music star, Osinachi Nwachukwu say they just discovered that her husband was previously married before he met and married the singer.

Vanguard reports that Nwachukwu is believed to have wedded the woman in a church but hid the union from Osinachi and her family.

The said romance, which began before Nwachukwu sought the hand of the late gospel artiste in marriage, is believed to have gone south after the woman bore him a child. These facts came to the fore when one of the children of the deceased gospel star found an old photo album hidden in his father’s room.

The child, whose name is withheld for apparent reasons, said their mother had suspicions that their father was having a secret affair but could not lay her hands on any concrete evidence.

Narrating how he discovered the photo album which exposed Mr. Nwachukwu’s secret, the child said

“One day, my father was away and forgot to lock up his room. So, I entered and a voice within told me to explore the room. Then, I saw the album and out of curiosity, I opened it and saw daddy’s old photographs. From the photos, I could see that my daddy lived a wayward life.

So, I closed the album and kept it where daddy hid it. I couldn’t tell mummy or anyone because I was very afraid that daddy will kill me if he found out that I knew about the photos. Mummy once tried to search for things like this (album) in daddy’s room, but could not find anything.”

According to the report, after the child brought out the hidden secret album for the world to see, the already distraught relatives of the late gospel singer were shocked to know that Mr. Peter Nwachukwu, was hitherto married to another woman in a church long before coming for Osinachi’s hand in marriage about 10 years ago.

Osinachi’s family said they never knew of his previous marriage

“We never knew Nwachukwu was previously married to another woman. If ever we knew about it prior to now, we may not have allowed Osinachi to marry him. Osinachi must have been through a lot of pain which she, unfortunately, kept away from us.”

The late singer died last Friday, April 8, from injuries she allegedly sustained after her husband allegedly beat her up. Relatives and friends claim Mr Nwachukwu had over the years subjected the singer to series of verbal and physical abuse.

Mr Nwachukwu is currently in police custody, while a post-mortem examination on Late Osinachi’s body will be carried out at the National Hospital, Abuja on Wednesday, April 13, to ascertain the cause of her death.