Family of Late President Lungu Rejects Government Conditions, Insists on Private Funeral in Line with His Wishes





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The family of the late former president Edgar Lungu has struggled to maintain communication with government, citing predetermined conditions that seem to limit their influence over key decisions regarding how he is to be mourned.





in a statement released by family spokesperson, Makebi Zulu said the family has requested that government respect their decision to handle his funeral privately, in accordance with his expressed wishes.





Mr. Zulu said the family has called for understanding from the public, affirming that their intention is to honour Dr. Lungu in a manner befitting his stature while remaining faithful to his personal instructions.





he added that the family expressed disappointment at what they described as shifting positions from the government, even after prior agreements had been reached.





They emphasized that all logistical preparations had already been put in place to ensure that Mr. Lungu’s wishes were honoured.





since the passing of Mr. Lungu on 5th June 2025, two delegations one led by foreign affairs minister Mulambo Haimbe and another by former vice president Enock Kavindele held meetings with the family, discussions of which have not yielded consensus.