Family of teenager who died weeks after being released from jail in Dubai release statement

The family of Marcus Fakana, a teenager who died as a result of a traffic collision, have released a statement.

Fakana previously spent time in prison in Dubai after being arrested there for having a relationship with a fellow Brit while on holiday.

He had been 18 at the time (the age of consent in Dubai) and she 17, meaning their relationship would have been legal back in the UK, but was illegal in the country they met.

The girl’s parents contacted the authorities in Dubai after they had returned to the UK, and Markus was arrested and imprisoned, being released back to England earlier this year.

Sadly, three months after his release, he was involved in a collision on 3 October and died at the age of 19, with the Metropolitan Police later confirming that the teen who died had indeed been Marcus and that he was not the driver of any of the involved vehicles.

The teenager’s family have now released a statement expressing their grief at the loss of Marcus so shortly after getting him back.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the passing of our beloved son,” the statement read.

“Words cannot express the pain we feel. He was more than just our son – to many, he was a brother, cousin and friend who touched countless hearts.

“To mark the 7th day of his passing, we will hold an Act of Remembrance on Friday the 10th October at 6:00pm, by doing a balloon release.

“We invite you to join us in his honour, with blue and white balloons. We kindly ask that everyone respects our family’s privacy during this difficult time. Your love, prayers, and support mean the world to us.”

Marcus’ family used the caption to thank those who had supported them during such a difficult time for the family and said that they could come to the balloon release.

They said: “Thank you all for the outpouring of love and support. We know that so many of you have been standing with Marcus since the beginning of this year, and your kindness has not gone unnoticed.

“We’ve received countless messages from those wishing to pay their respects, and we’d like to invite you to join us for a balloon release in Marcus’s honour this Friday.”

The family asked that people intending to attend at the Roundway to bring white and blue balloons along with ‘your prayers and a genuine heart’, saying they hope those who attend do so with ‘peace and respect’ for the Fakana family and the space they would be in.