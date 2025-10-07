Fans are outraged and concerned for the future as AI-generated videos of Tupac and other celebrities continue to go viral

In addition to the video of 2Pac, AI-generated videos of other celebrities have been emerging online as well.

A video created with artificial intelligence showing 2Pac shopping at Target is going viral on social media, and fans have had enough of the controversial use of the technology. The clip shows him interacting with fans while adding various items to his cart.

“I know some auntie on Facebook fell for this video saying PAC alive…AI is scary man,” one user wrote when The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip. Another added: “Ai is really getting out of hand. I guess people aren’t gonna car until crimes are been committed and placed on the wrong people using Ai but whatever smh.”

One more brought up the legal action 2Pac’s estate threatened to take against Drake for using an AI-generated voice of the late rapper during his feud with Kendrick Lamar. They wrote: “And his estate should sue them just like they sue Drake.”

Other users mentioned the viral boycott against Target over the company’s decision to roll back on its diversity, equity, and inclusion measures. “Pac woulda spoke about the DEI shit definitely not shopping at target,” one user wrote.

In addition to the clip of 2Pac, another video of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is circulating online. The video shows him playing the newest NBA 2K video game.

Using artificial intelligence to create content with deceased celebrities has been extremely controversial in recent years. Back in May, Snoop Dogg said he was against the idea of adding an AI-generated version of 2Pac to any of his songs. “I don’t know about an AI song with 2Pac, because to me, it ain’t real when I got real records with him,” Snoop told Okayplayer. “When we made records, we sat next to each other. We didn’t battle each other, but we was on each other’s head like, ‘Say some dope sht,’ and then go in the booth, and he’s in there cheering me on, and I’m cheering him on.’ AI can’t give you that sht. That n***a’s a robot.”