FARMERS ARE MISSING PRESIDENT LUNGU, BALLY IS MESSING UP THEIR LIVES

I know Bally Praise Singers (BPS) will call me names and warn me that they will not vote for me in Kabwata, but please challenge my facts before you do all that.

A lot of maize is currently going to waste because FRA did not buy most of it from farmers. I know Govt should only by for emergency reserves, but how do we encourage and support our farmers if we let their crops go to waste.

Unfortunately, even those that supplied maize to FRA have not been paid up to now. This has brought a lot of suffering on them.

With the rains that have dropped, a lot of farmers would want to plant but they have no seeds and fertiliser.

Bally promised that all farming inputs will be lower when he takes over govt, but with the increase of fuel, we certainly expect the opposite to happen.

FISP is also in limbo because it is part of the subsidies that are supposed to be removed. So where does that leave our poor farmers.

We had challenges during President Lungu, but by now, Farmers would have received their farming inputs and FRA would have paid them, by hooks or crooks.

So, don’t you think farmers are missing President Lungu right now?

Is what have said here not true?

Let’s face it, President Hichilema needs to pull up his shocks otherwise even the BPS will soon run out of breathe to sing those empty praises on empty stomachs.

These are the checks and balances I want to bring in Parliament and I will keep Bally’s Ministers and the Veep busy for the good of the people of Kabwata and the nation as a whole.

KABWATA – NDIMUNTU WENU!

TAYALI THE RIGHT CANDIDATE FOR KABWATA!

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER – THE VOICE OF THE VOICELESS!

LET ME GO AND SPEAK FOR YOU IN PARLIAMENT!