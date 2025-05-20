FARMERS SALUTED FOR RESILIENCE AS BUMPER HARVEST LOOMS



One Love Radio Programme | Lusaka | Monday, 20th May 2025



Report by Enesi B. Kachela |



Zambian farmers have been hailed for their resilience and commitment, with signs pointing to a bumper harvest in the 2024–2025 season raising hopes for national food security and continued economic relief.





Appearing on One Love Radio, Winter Muvombo, Managing Director of the Muvombo Development Initiative (MDI), praised farmers for bouncing back from last season’s drought, supported by improved input delivery, favourable weather and a renewed spirit encouraged by the New Dawn Government under President Hakainde Hichilema.





“Relatively, we can say farmers have fared well,” Muvombo said. “There was doubt about the rains, but the energy and commitment on the ground have turned things around.”





He noted that the government’s increased maize buying price through the FRA helped restore farmer motivation, which had waned due to previously low returns and high input costs.





Mealie Meal Prices Drop Nationwide



Muvombo pointed out that early harvests have already begun to ease pressure on the market, with mealie meal prices falling across the country, a sign that government interventions and strong farmer output are stabilizing the supply chain.





“This is the impact of a functional farming sector: food affordability and security improve,” he said.



Guarding Farmers Against Exploitation



Despite the positive outlook, Muvombo raised concern over the exploitation of farmers by briefcase buyers in areas like Mumbwa, Rufunsa and Chikankata where some farmers are selling maize prematurely due to urgent household needs.





“Some are even selling standing crops. That’s dangerous.” “Government must act quickly to announce FRA buying prices and open depots to stop exploitation and protect food security.”





Post-Harvest Handling and Climate Resilience



He also urged farmers to prioritize crop preservation, noting that planning for storage, buying sacks, and using safe chemicals like Chilindamatula Dust and others is vital in reducing losses.





Muvombo further tied the gains to the growing awareness of climate change, calling for continued resilience and adaptation in agriculture.



“We’ve seen what drought can do. We must be smarter with how we manage our resources and harvests,” he said.





ZIMBA SCHOOL PROJECT NEARS COMPLETION: MDI HEADS SOUTH



Meanwhile, Muvombo revealed that MDI will travel to Zimba District tomorrow to inspect two nearly completed teachers’ houses at Sibajene School. This follows his previous trip to Mapatizya Constituency, where traditional leaders appealed for education infrastructure.





While not donating materials on this trip, Muvombo confirmed that the final batch of building supplies will be delivered soon, with the goal of handing over the facilities to the Ministry of Education in support of free education under the New Dawn Government.





“This is not just about promises, it’s about practical delivery,” he said. “We’re uplifting the education sector with structures that matter.”





From empowering rural farmers to strengthening grassroots education, MDI’s efforts continue to complement the broader goals of President Hichilema’s administration, anchored on dignity, progress and inclusive development.



(C)WAGON MEDIA