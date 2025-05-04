FARMERS’ TOBACCO SOAKED AS RAINS HIT NAMBOARD SHEDS — TBZ PROMISES URGENT ACTION



Chipata | May 4, 2025



A storm of concern has hit Chipata’s tobacco marketing season as a group of local farmers faces major losses after their tobacco, left unattended for nearly two weeks, was soaked during heavy rains yesterday at the Namboard sheds.



The matter, now drawing attention from both farmers and civic leadership, has prompted a swift response from Chipata Mayor George Mwanza, who confirmed that his office had spoken directly with the leadership of the Tobacco Board of Zambia (TBZ).



“We have just spoken to the leadership of TBZ to engage their local coordinating team at the Chipata Floors to ensure that the farmers whose tobacco was brought to the sheds at Namboard 1–2 weeks ago, but had not yet been attended to, are assisted immediately,” Mayor Mwanza said in a statement shared with Fox Newspaper. “It is unacceptable for farmers to suffer due to inefficiencies. Their tobacco was soaked because no one had moved to buy or secure it in time.”



Mwanza emphasized the need for a “win-win” approach between buyers and growers. “The hardworking farmers should always be attended to quickly by their respective tobacco buying companies,” he said, calling on all stakeholders to respect the contributions of smallholder producers.



Following the Mayor’s intervention, TBZ has assured city officials that it is treating the matter with urgency and will ensure affected farmers are not disadvantaged.



This comes just days after the official opening of the 2025 Tobacco Marketing Season on April 22, with prices announced between 40 cents and $5.20 per kilogram—figures many farmers were optimistic about prior to the setback.



Farmers now await immediate remedial action, hoping that the damage will not cost them their anticipated earnings.



TBZ has committed to resolving the issue and ensuring the rest of the season proceeds smoothly.



Foz News