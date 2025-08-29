GRANT: FASHION CALLED ME AND APOLOGIZED!



Avram Grant has revealed recalled Fashion Sakala jnr called and apologized.



“Fashion did something he should not do but he called me a few weeks ago and apologized, “ the Zambia boss explained the reasons behind summoning the Saudi Arabia based explosive striker at a media briefing called to announce the Chipolopolo to face Morocco.





“ I felt that Fashion’s apology was honest and he admitted that he spoke against people he should not have done so…players …..etc.”





“He made a big mistake but he apologized and I accepted his apology. You see I don’t have issues with anybody, my main issue is the team (managing the Chipolopolo),” Grant told the media at Football House today.





NO 👎 TAKATAKA